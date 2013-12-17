MOSCOW Dec 17 Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk forecast on Tuesday it would produce 620,000-630,000 troy ounces of gold in 2014 compared with an expected up to 750,000 this year.

The firm, which posted a $742 million net loss in the first half of 2013 due to a steep fall in the price of gold, said production costs would be 5 percent lower per unit next year partly thanks to the sale of some high-cost assets.

"The current environment presents a challenge to all gold producing companies and Petropavlovsk has moved quickly to reduce costs and identify additional low-cost resources at our existing sites," chairman Peter Hambro said in a statement.