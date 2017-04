MOSCOW, April 28 Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk said on Thursday it had entered into an agreement with Russian businessman Musa Bazhaev to acquire Amur Zoloto, a gold mining company with assets in Russia's far eastern Khabarovsk region.

Petropavlovsk will issue new shares for the deal with aggregate value of the gross consideration payable of $144 million, it added in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)