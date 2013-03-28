MOSCOW, March 28 Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk said on Thursday it made a net loss of $244 million in 2012 after net profit of $241 million in 2011 due to impairment charges.

Its loss per share of $0.85 was due to the impairment of its iron ore company IRC and certain non-core exploration projects, Petropavlovsk said.

Its 2012 revenue was up 9 percent year-on-year to $1.4 billion, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were down 18 percent to $488 million.

The company added its was on track to produce between 760,000 and 780,000 ounces of gold in 2013. It also recommended a final dividend of 7 pence per share, comprised of 2 pence a share in cash and 5 pence a share of scrip dividend.