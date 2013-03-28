* Loss caused by impairment of IRC, non-core projects
* Says on track to produce at least 760,000 ounces in 2013
* Shares up 4 pct, outperform FTSE 350 Mining index
By Polina Devitt
MOSCOW, March 28 Russia-focused gold miner
Petropavlovsk said it fell to a loss in 2012 due to
impairment writedowns at its iron ore company IRC and non-core
exploration projects.
In a statement, Chairman Peter Hambro said the industry had
seen very large non-cash fair-value impairments in 2012 and
Petropavlovsk was not spared.
It's unlikely that any further impairments will be made.
"This is pretty much a one-off thing" Hambro told Reuters on
Thursday.
Petropavlovsk's London-listed shares rose 5 percent to 230.9
pence by 1127 GMT, compared with a 0.1 percent dip in the FTSE
350 Mining index.
Nomura analysts had forecast the shares would rise given an
absence of bad surprises in the results.
The company posted a net loss of $244 million compared to a
profit of $241 million in 2011. Its 2012 revenue was up 9
percent year-on-year to $1.4 billion.
Petropavlovsk's shares have fallen 39 percent in the last
three months, giving it a market capitalisation of $625 million,
according to Reuters data.
Cash costs grew 16 percent in the second half of 2012 from
the first to $855 per ounce. The company expects 2013 unit cash
costs for its hard rock operations to remain approximately in
line with 2012 levels.
Petropavlovsk also narrowed its 2013 gold production
forecast to 760,000-780,000 troy ounces from a previously
expected 740,000-780,000 ounces. In 2012, gold output rose 13
percent to 710,400 ounces, its tenth consecutive annual
increase.