* Loss caused by impairment of IRC, non-core projects

* Says on track to produce at least 760,000 ounces in 2013

* Shares up 4 pct, outperform FTSE 350 Mining index

By Polina Devitt

MOSCOW, March 28 Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk said it fell to a loss in 2012 due to impairment writedowns at its iron ore company IRC and non-core exploration projects.

In a statement, Chairman Peter Hambro said the industry had seen very large non-cash fair-value impairments in 2012 and Petropavlovsk was not spared.

It's unlikely that any further impairments will be made. "This is pretty much a one-off thing" Hambro told Reuters on Thursday.

Petropavlovsk's London-listed shares rose 5 percent to 230.9 pence by 1127 GMT, compared with a 0.1 percent dip in the FTSE 350 Mining index.

Nomura analysts had forecast the shares would rise given an absence of bad surprises in the results.

The company posted a net loss of $244 million compared to a profit of $241 million in 2011. Its 2012 revenue was up 9 percent year-on-year to $1.4 billion.

Petropavlovsk's shares have fallen 39 percent in the last three months, giving it a market capitalisation of $625 million, according to Reuters data.

Cash costs grew 16 percent in the second half of 2012 from the first to $855 per ounce. The company expects 2013 unit cash costs for its hard rock operations to remain approximately in line with 2012 levels.

Petropavlovsk also narrowed its 2013 gold production forecast to 760,000-780,000 troy ounces from a previously expected 740,000-780,000 ounces. In 2012, gold output rose 13 percent to 710,400 ounces, its tenth consecutive annual increase.