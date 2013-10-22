MOSCOW Oct 22 Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk said on Tuesday it had cut its 2013 gold production forecast due to severe rains and widespread flooding in the Amur region, where its main assets are located, but kept unit costs within 2013 guidance.

The company has reduced its 2013 production guidance to 740,000-750,000 troy ounces from the previously planned 760,000-780,000 ounces. Its third-quarter gold output was down 7 percent, year-on-year, to 204,400 troy ounces, it added.