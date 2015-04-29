(Adds details, quotes, context)

MOSCOW, April 29 Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk saw its net loss narrow to $348 million in 2014 because of lower operating costs and impairment charges, the company said on Wednesday.

The London-listed miner, hit by a fall in gold prices since 2013, completed its debt refinancing plan in March and hopes to decrease its net debt to below $600 million by the end of 2015 from $707 million at the end of March.

"This was a period in which we re-engineered the group in the light of the lower gold price, and secured the immediate future of the business," Peter Hambro, chairman of Petropavlovsk, said in a statement.

"Looking ahead, we are forecasting four years of stable, low-cost production and a balanced programme of further net debt reduction and selected investments."

Petropavlovsk's 2014 net loss compared with a $713 million net loss in the previous year and was largely attributable to non-cash items such as foreign exchange losses, the company said.

Its adjusted net profit from continuing operations totalled $4.4 million in 2014 compared with a $1.5 million loss in 2013.

The company said it was still on track to produce between 680,000 and 700,000 troy ounces of gold in 2015, of which 112,800 ounces had been produced in the first quarter. Its 2014 output totalled 624,500 ounces. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Elizabeth Piper)