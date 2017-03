MOSCOW, April 29 Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk said on Tuesday it recorded a 2013 net loss of $713 million compared to a $244 million loss in 2012 due to write-offs.

The company's loss was largely attributable to $679 million of post-tax impairment charges and write-downs, it said in a statement. Petropavlovsk added that its first-quarter gold production rose 16 percent year-on-year to 159,100 ounces. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Megan Davies)