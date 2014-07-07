(Adds details, comments, context)

MOSCOW/LONDON, July 7 Shares in Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk surged 24 percent on Monday, retracing last week's steep falls after the company maintained its 2014 output forecast.

The firm stuck to its guidance for 2014 total production of 625,000 troy ounces and said in a statement it was meeting its strategic plan and budget.

Its shares rose to 40.75 pence, bringing its market value to about 81 million pounds ($138 million). By the end of last week, its shares had fallen 60 percent since late April, when the company said it was in talks with lenders to refinance debt.

"It doesn't surprise me that the shares have gone up because they have fallen an awful long way," John Meyer, an analyst at a brokerage S.P. Angel in London, said.

The company also said it was keen to make contact with holders of its 4.0 percent convertible bonds due in 2015.

"The last statement suggests confidence, investors may feel more reassured," Meyer added. "It suggests that they are looking to buy back (the) convertible bonds."

($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Elizabeth Piper and David Evans)