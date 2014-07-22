MOSCOW, July 22 Shares in Russia-focused gold
miner Petropavlovsk rose 7.8 percent on Tuesday after
the company said in a trading update it would probably be able
to refinance bonds worth around $280 million.
"A refinancing of our convertible bonds is likely to be
negotiable," the company said in a statement in which it also
reported a 7 percent year-on-year fall in second-quarter output
to 147,000 troy ounces
Petropavlovsk, which posted a 2013 net loss of $713 million
due to write-offs, has lost over 45 percent of its market
capitalisation since the start of the year.
(Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)