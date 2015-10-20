MOSCOW Oct 20 Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk said on Tuesday its third-quarter gold production fell 24 percent, year-on-year, to 114,500 troy ounces as it focused on mining with the highest possible profit margin.

Petropavlovsk is still on track to cut its net debt to $600 million by the end of 2015 from $675 million at the end of September, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)