MOSCOW, July 22 Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk said on Tuesday its production fell 7 percent in the second quarter year-on-year to 147,000 troy ounces.

The company, which reiterated its production forecast for the year of 625,000 ounces of gold, said first-half output rose 4 percent compared with the same period of 2013 to 306,400 ounces.

Petropavlovsk posted a 2013 net loss of $713 million hurt by write-offs. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alessandra Prentice)