Russia's MegaFon expects flat sales after sharp profit fall
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian mobile operator MegaFon forecast its revenues would be flat or grow slightly in 2017 after reporting a fall in fourth quarter earnings and sales on Thursday.
MOSCOW, July 22 Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk said on Tuesday its production fell 7 percent in the second quarter year-on-year to 147,000 troy ounces.
The company, which reiterated its production forecast for the year of 625,000 ounces of gold, said first-half output rose 4 percent compared with the same period of 2013 to 306,400 ounces.
Petropavlovsk posted a 2013 net loss of $713 million hurt by write-offs. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alessandra Prentice)
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian mobile operator MegaFon forecast its revenues would be flat or grow slightly in 2017 after reporting a fall in fourth quarter earnings and sales on Thursday.
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
(Adds details) March 16 Balfour Beatty on Thursday said it returned to annual profit on the back of strong growth in its U.S. construction division and an improved performance from its British business in the second half. The company reported pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31, marking a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Balfour has spent two years overhauling