MOSCOW, April 29 Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk said on Wednesday it recorded a net loss of $348 million in 2014 after a $713 million net loss in the previous year due to lower operating costs and impairment charges.

The company said in a statement it aimed to produce between 680,000 and 700,000 troy ounces of gold in 2015, of which 112,800 ounces had been produced in the first quarter.

Petropavlovsk added that its net debt was expected to decrease to below $600 million by the end of 2015. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Elizabeth Piper)