MOSCOW Oct 22 Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk said on Wednesday it increased gold output by 2 percent in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter to 150,100 troy ounces.

The company also said it continues to make progress in discussions with senior lenders, bondholders, other stakeholders and third parties about securing refinancing for the group. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Alexander Winning)