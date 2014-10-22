Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
MOSCOW Oct 22 Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk said on Wednesday it increased gold output by 2 percent in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter to 150,100 troy ounces.
The company also said it continues to make progress in discussions with senior lenders, bondholders, other stakeholders and third parties about securing refinancing for the group. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.