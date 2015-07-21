MOSCOW, July 21 Russia-focused gold miner
Petropavlovsk said on Tuesday it was on track to reach
its full-year production capacity of 680,000 troy ounces but
added this would not be optimal for cash generation.
Petropavlovsk said in a statement that it would take a
"tactical decision" on production during the next six months.
Its first-half gold production was in line with the company's
guidance at 240,200 ounces, down 22 percent year-on-year.
The company also issued an improved 2015 total cash cost
(TCC) guidance of $600 per ounce, down from a previously
expected $700 per ounce, and reiterated its 2015 year-end net
debt guidance of $600 million.
Its first-half physical volumes of gold sold were at 229,700
ounces with an average price of $1,221 per ounce.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Elizabeth Piper)