MOSCOW, July 21 Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk said on Tuesday it was on track to reach its full-year production capacity of 680,000 troy ounces but added this would not be optimal for cash generation.

Petropavlovsk said in a statement that it would take a "tactical decision" on production during the next six months. Its first-half gold production was in line with the company's guidance at 240,200 ounces, down 22 percent year-on-year.

The company also issued an improved 2015 total cash cost (TCC) guidance of $600 per ounce, down from a previously expected $700 per ounce, and reiterated its 2015 year-end net debt guidance of $600 million.

Its first-half physical volumes of gold sold were at 229,700 ounces with an average price of $1,221 per ounce. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Elizabeth Piper)