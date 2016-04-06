UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW, April 6 French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen will recall voluntarily 367 vehicles in Russia, including 49 Peugeot Boxer and 318 Citroen Jumper models, Russia's technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Wednesday.
Rosstandart said the recall would affect cars sold between October 2014 and June 2015. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.