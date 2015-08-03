MOSCOW Aug 3 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro said on Monday that its agent Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland had reopened a facility that allows conversions between Phosagro's global depositary receipts (GDRs) and ordinary shares.

Phosagro said in June that the facility had been suspended in a move related to the seizure of 170,500 shares that were stolen from Phosagro's former top manager Maxim Volkov in 2014.

(Reporting by Andrei Kuzmin, writing by Jason Bush)