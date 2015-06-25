MOSCOW, June 25 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro said on Thursday its agent, Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland AG, had suspended the ability for investors convert its global depositary receipts (GDR) into ordinary shares.

It said the move was related to the seizure of 170,500 shares that were stolen from Phosagro's former top manager Maxim Volkov in 2014. It did not provide further details.

Trading in Phosagro GDRs and ordinary shares was not affected, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Mark Potter)