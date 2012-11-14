MOSCOW Nov 14 Russian fertiliser group Phosagro reported on Wednesday a 20 percent increase in the nine-month net income, year-on-year, which beat analyst forecast.

Net profit at the world's second-largest phosphate producer - after Minnesota-based Mosaic Co - rose to 19.1 billion roubles ($615 million) in January-September. Poll of four banks expected company's net income at 14.79 billion roubles ($466 million).

Sales, at 79.24 billion roubles ($2.55 billion), were up 8 percent, year-on-year, and also beat analysts estimates of 78.02 billion roubles ($2.46 billion).