UPDATE 3-Barclays surprise capital boost triggers pension concerns
* Concerns pension treatment could eat into capital (Updates with reversal in share gains)
MOSCOW Nov 26 Russian fertiliser firm Phosagro , which may go ahead with a secondary share offering before the end of the year, expects total production volumes in the first quarter of 2013 to be flat, year-on-year, the company said on Monday.
"An increase in domestic and international demand for complex fertilisers is expected at the beginning of next year," Phosagro chief executive Maxim Volkov said in a statement.
The company plans to focus on production of complex fertilisers - NPK and NPS - and plans to increase their output by more than 20 percent. Production volumes of phosphate-based fertilisers - DAP and MAP - will be cut by over 17 percent, it added.
Phosagro, the world's second-largest phosphate producer, last month registered a secondary issue of shares equivalent to 10.8 percent of its equity. It is monitoring the performance of its London-traded proxy shares before launching subscriptions.
* Concerns pension treatment could eat into capital (Updates with reversal in share gains)
* 2016 adjusted profit from operations up 10 pct (Adds details from media briefing)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 South Africa's Bid Corporation (Bidcorp) can tap as much as $1.2 billion for acquisitions, its finance chief said on Thursday, as the firm reported a 20.6 percent rise in half-year profit.