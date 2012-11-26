MOSCOW Nov 26 Russian fertiliser firm Phosagro , which may go ahead with a secondary share offering before the end of the year, expects total production volumes in the first quarter of 2013 to be flat, year-on-year, the company said on Monday.

"An increase in domestic and international demand for complex fertilisers is expected at the beginning of next year," Phosagro chief executive Maxim Volkov said in a statement.

The company plans to focus on production of complex fertilisers - NPK and NPS - and plans to increase their output by more than 20 percent. Production volumes of phosphate-based fertilisers - DAP and MAP - will be cut by over 17 percent, it added.

Phosagro, the world's second-largest phosphate producer, last month registered a secondary issue of shares equivalent to 10.8 percent of its equity. It is monitoring the performance of its London-traded proxy shares before launching subscriptions.