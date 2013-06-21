Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MOSCOW, June 21 Russian fertiliser company PhosAgro has signed a contract to build a new ammonia plant in northwest Russia at a cost of $785 million that will boost the firm's ammonia output by 70 percent, it said on Friday.
The world's No.2 producer of phosphate fertilisers said the contract involved an international consortium including Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and coal trader Sojitz .
PhosAgro, which is majority owned by billionaire Andrei Guriev, said the plant would be financed from its own cash flows and with third-party funding, without giving details.
The company posted healthy profit in 2012 thanks to a robust fertiliser market as the world's rising population and unpredictable weather patterns put pressure on food supplies.
The new ammonia plant, which will be the firm's third at its facility in Russia's Vologda region, will have a capacity of 760,000 tonnes per year once it is commissioned in the first half of 2017, PhosAgro said in a statement.
"The project is designed to achieve one of PhosAgro's key strategic goals of increasing internal processing of its own phosphate rock to produce higher volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers," chief executive Maxim Volkov said.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
DUBLIN, March 2 Allied Irish Banks (AIB) results and first proposed dividend since 2008 support the view that 2017 is an appropriate time to consider an IPO of the state-owned bank, finance minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
DUBLIN, March 2 Allied Irish Banks (AIB) became the first of Ireland's lenders to restart dividends since the financial crash almost a decade ago, proposing a 250 million euro ($263 million) payment and saying it was ready to IPO this year.