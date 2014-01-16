US STOCKS-Energy drags on Wall St as oil falls further; airlines slide
* Dow down 0.21 pct, S&P 500 down 0.34 pct, Nasdaq down 0.32 pct (Updates to close)
MOSCOW Jan 16 Russia's PhosAgro , the world's No.2 producer of phosphate fertilisers, said on Thursday it had secured a loan worth $441 million from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).
Phosagro did not say how it would use the loan, which matures in April 2027.
* Dow down 0.21 pct, S&P 500 down 0.34 pct, Nasdaq down 0.32 pct (Updates to close)
NEW YORK, March 14 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as oil prices dropped to their lowest since November and airlines pulled industrial stocks down as a blizzard hit the U.S. northeast.
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P 500 down 0.32 pct, Nasdaq down 0.31 pct (Updates to late afternoon trading, changes comment, byline)