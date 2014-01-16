BRIEF-Ventas Inc says buys medical campus in Rhode Island
* Says purchased life science, research and medical campus in Providence, Rhode Island from affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII
MOSCOW Jan 16 Russia's PhosAgro , the world's No.2 producer of phosphate fertilisers, said on Thursday it had secured a loan worth $441 million from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and a group of other banks.
The loan will be used to build a new ammonia plant with annual capacity of 760,000 tonnes, the company said in a statement.
"We are likely to be the first publicly traded, private-sector company in Russia to receive funding directly from JBIC in recent years," PhosAgro Chief Executive Andrey Guryev said.
JBIC will provide $264 million - 60 percent of the total - maturing in 13 years, while lenders BTMU, Citi Japan and Mizuho Bank will lend $176.2 million with a term of seven years, according to Phosagro.
The company saw profit fall 52 percent in the first nine months of 2013 due to flagging prices.
Phosagro shares, which lost 16 percent of their value in 2013, were trading up 1.7 percent at 0622 GMT.
* Group made up of Advent International, Permira and one comprised of Bain Capital, Cinven each made formal 58 euros/share offers for Germany's Stada- FT Source text : http://on.ft.com/2nlale3 Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 14 Fresh from defending Unilever against an unsolicited $143 billion takeover attempt by Kraft Heinz, CEO Paul Polman said the British government should ensure a level playing field for target companies.