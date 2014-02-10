MOSCOW Feb 10 Russian phosphate and nitrogen fertiliser producer Phosagro, said on Monday total fertiliser production rose 9 percent to 5.9 million tonnes in 2013, forecasting a return to normal prices after instability last year.

The world's No. 2 producer of phosphate fertilisers said sales of soil nutrients rose 11 percent in 2013 also to 5.9 million tonnes.

The breakup of a Russia-Belarus potash sales alliance hit fertiliser markets worldwide in 2013, but the effect is subsiding, Phosagro chief executive Andrey Guryev said in a statement

"We are seeing prices for key phosphate-based fertilisers normalise as demand, backed by solid farmer economics, returns ahead of planting seasons in key markets," Guryev said.