* Prices crashed after China abolished seasonal duty in 2015
* Phosagro plans to boost output to 2020
* Expands trading in Europe, Latin America
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Jan 27 The global fertilisers market is
set to rebalance as China reduces exports after flooding the
market in the past few years, said the head of Phosagro, the
Russian fertiliser giant.
"We expect China's inefficient plants to close. And because
it will lead to certain shortages, their big enterprises will
divert their deliveries towards the domestic market," Andrei
Guryev told Reuters.
Fertiliser prices crashed after China abolished a seasonal
export duty in 2015, flooding the market with additional
volumes.
But Guryev said Chinese exports of phosphate and nitrogen
fertilisers have already fallen by 30 percent since 2015 as some
enterprises could not cope with low prices.
The decline, which is likely to continue this year, should
allow prices for key fertiliser diammonium phosphate (DAP) to
stabilise at last year's levels of around $340-$350 a tonne,
Guryev said.
Phosagro is one of the world's largest producers of
phosphate rock, an essential agricultural nutrient. It also
sells compound fertiliser, a blend of processed phosphates,
nitrogen, potash and often sulphur.
As one of the lowest-cost producers in the world the company
plans to keep increasing output beyond 2017 by 5-10 percent a
year.
This year it plans to finish the cycle of large investments,
which will allow it to boost production to 8.5 million tonnes of
all fertilisers by 2020 from just under 6 million a few years
ago.
Phosagro has benefited from Russia's rouble devaluation
giving it lower costs and higher export revenues and expects at
least stable revenues, core earnings and profits in 2017.
Guryev said he expected the rouble-dollar rate to stabilise
and maybe even weaken to 63-64 roubles after a rally in the past
few months to 59 roubles on the back of rising oil prices and
hopes that the new U.S. administration of President Donald Trump
will ease sanctions on Russia.
Guryev said Phosagro would also develop its own distribution
and trading in Europe and Latin America to further boost direct
sales to clients from the current rate of 70 percent.
Even though Phosagro is predominantly an exporter, he said
the Russian market was also looking attractive due to increased
crop production which has made the country the world's largest
wheat exporter.
"In Russia, we are seeing a real boom. We have increased
fertiliser deliveries by 30 percent over the past year and even
with the current low wheat prices the Russian market looks quite
appealing," he said.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)