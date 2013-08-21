MOSCOW Aug 21 Russian fertiliser company Phosagro said on Wednesday its board had recommended an interim dividend of 15.45 roubles ($0.47) per share, the firm's first payout to shareholders this year.

The world's No.2 producer of phosphate fertilisers said the total amount payable to shareholders could exceed 2 billion roubles, but did not specify what period the dividend accounted for.

At the end of 2012 Phosagro, controlled by businessman Andrey Guriev, paid a total dividend of 82.9 roubles per share, while its interim dividend for the first half of last year amounted to 38 roubles per share.

A final decision on the dividend payment will be taken on Oct. 12, Phosagro said in the statement.

Shares in Phosagro, which has a market value of around $3.5 billion, were trading up 0.4 percent at 1314 GMT.