* Net profit $154 mln
* Longer-term industry fundamentals strong - CEO
* Shares flat at 0910 GMT
MOSCOW, Aug 22 Russia's Phosagro
reported a 56 percent drop in first-half net profit on
Thursday and said pressure on phosphate fertiliser prices may
continue in the short term.
The world's No. 2 producer of phosphate fertilisers said
weak or delayed demand for diammonium phosphate (DAP) from top
consumers India and the United States had pushed prices down 10
percent.
"We believe that fertilizer demand will strengthen,"
Phosagro Chief Executive Andrey Guryev said in a statement.
"Although in the short term we might see additional price
pressure, in the longer term industry fundamentals remain
strong."
The firm reported first-half net profit of $154 million. It
said revenue rose 7 percent year on year to $1.7 billion, while
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) fell 22 percent to $432 million.
Demand from markets close to Russia remained strong in the
first half, Phosagro said, with domestic sales of
phosphate-based products rising 40 percent.
Shares in Phosagro, which has a stock market capitalisation
of around $3.5 billion, were flat at 0910 GMT in Moscow.