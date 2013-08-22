* Net profit $154 mln

* Longer-term industry fundamentals strong - CEO

* Shares flat at 0910 GMT

MOSCOW, Aug 22 Russia's Phosagro reported a 56 percent drop in first-half net profit on Thursday and said pressure on phosphate fertiliser prices may continue in the short term.

The world's No. 2 producer of phosphate fertilisers said weak or delayed demand for diammonium phosphate (DAP) from top consumers India and the United States had pushed prices down 10 percent.

"We believe that fertilizer demand will strengthen," Phosagro Chief Executive Andrey Guryev said in a statement. "Although in the short term we might see additional price pressure, in the longer term industry fundamentals remain strong."

The firm reported first-half net profit of $154 million. It said revenue rose 7 percent year on year to $1.7 billion, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 22 percent to $432 million.

Demand from markets close to Russia remained strong in the first half, Phosagro said, with domestic sales of phosphate-based products rising 40 percent.

Shares in Phosagro, which has a stock market capitalisation of around $3.5 billion, were flat at 0910 GMT in Moscow.