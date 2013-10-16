MOSCOW Oct 16 Russia's PhosAgro said on Wednesday its total fertiliser production rose 8.6 percent year-on-year to 4.3 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2013.

The world's No. 2 producer of phosphate fertilisers said sales of soil nutrients rose 9.8 percent compared with the same period the previous year to 4.4 million tonnes.

"As a low cost producer, we were able to achieve significant volume growth despite substantial price pressures," chief executive Andrey Guryev said in a statement. "We are now concentrating on fast-growing markets, with the primary focus on our domestic market."