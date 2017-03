MOSCOW May 29 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro said on Friday its first-quarter net income reached $228 million compared to $55 million for the same period last year.

The company's margin on earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped to 49 percent from 29 percent a year ago thanks to the rouble depreciation and higher phosphate prices, Phosagro added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jack Stubbs)