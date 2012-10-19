MOSCOW Oct 19 The board of Russia's fertiliser firm Phosagro , the world's second-largest phosphate producer, approved the issue of 13.5 million new shares at 2.50 roubles per unit, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The issue amounts to 10.85 percent of PhosAgro's current capital stock, the company, which raised $538 million in a London IPO in 2011, said in a statement.

In September, Phosagro agreed to pay 11 million roubles ($357,400) at a state tender to buy back a stake in Apatit, producer of apatite, an essential component for mineral fertilisers.