MOSCOW Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro has offered shares at 2,500-2,600 roubles each in a secondary share placement, a financial source and a source close to the placement told Reuters on Wednesday.

That is a discount to the closing price of 2,700 roubles ($45.57) per share. ($1 = 59.2546 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Olga Sichkar; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Adrian Croft)