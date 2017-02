MOSCOW, April 26 Russian fertiliser group Phosagro said on Thursday its first-quarter 2012 fertiliser sales volumes increased by 9.4 percent to 1.07 million tonnes, year-on-year.

Its production of phosphate-based fertilisers for the same period increased by 4.9 percent and reached 1.08 million tonnes, the company added.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt)