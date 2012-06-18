MOSCOW, June 18 Russian fertiliser group
Phosagro reported on Monday a 29 percent
increase in the first-quarter net income, year-on-year.
"Results were driven by our production flexibility in
phosphate-based fertilisers, which enabled us to adapt quickly
to changes in the structure of demand that began in late 2011,"
Chief Executive Maxim Volkov said in a statement on Monday.
Net profit at the world's second-largest phosphate producer
-- after Minnesota-based Mosaic Co -- rose to $266
million in January-March, year-on-year, from $213 million.
Sales, at $856 million, were up 6 percent.
The company, which raised $538 million in a London IPO in
2011, plans to increase fertiliser production and sales in 2012.
Its global depository receipts (GDRs) were down 1.4 percent
at $10.23 by 0821 GMT, compared with an IPO price of $14 per
share.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)