(Writes through; adds debt figure, details)

MOSCOW, April 29 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro swung to a net loss of 13.4 billion roubles ($258.99 million)in 2014 due the rouble weakening, the company said on Wednesday.

Phosagro said 31.5 billion roubles in foreign exchange losses due to the rouble's sharp devaluation in the last quarter of 2014 resulted in the company reporting a full-year net loss, compared to a 8.6 billion rouble profit the year before.

Profits for many Russian companies have been hit by the rouble, which plunged against the dollar last year on weaker oil prices and Western sanctions over Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis.

The weaker Russian currency also pushed the company's net debt to 93.1 billion roubles, up from 43.8 billion roubles the year before, Phosagro said.

However, improved prices for Phosagro's mostly dollar-denominated sales supported revenue growth and core earnings.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 57 percent year-on-year to 37.6 billion roubles, while revenue increased 18 percent to 123 billion roubles. ($1 = 51.7400 roubles) (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)