MOSCOW/YEKATERINBURG, Russia Aug 19 Russia's Phosagro, one of the world's top phosphate-based fertiliser producers, expects China's decision to reinstate a tax on fertiliser sales will support the industry, it said on Wednesday, after reporting a jump in first-half earnings.

China, one of the top markets for crop nutrients, will reintroduce a value added tax rate of 13 percent on fertiliser sales and imports from Sept 1, in an attempt to curb widespread over-use.

"On the supply side, production costs in China and the RMB (yuan) devaluation are the key items to watch in the short term," Andrey Guryev, Phosagro's chief executive, said in a statement.

China's decision on VAT and possible future subsidy cuts for fertilizer producers will significantly increase local cash costs and may drive the least efficient local players out of the market, Guryev said.

Along with local currencies weakening in some regions, this will support phosphate pricing in the medium term, despite low grain prices, he added.

Phosagro's net profit more than tripled to 27.7 billion roubles ($482 million) in the first half of 2015 from a year ago, supported by the weaker rouble and strong demand.

India nearly tripled imports in the first half of the year compared with a year ago, a move which more than offset weaker markets in Latin America and Brazil, the company said.

Phosagro, which exports more than two thirds of its products by value, said that its revenue rose 65 percent to 93.7 billion roubles ($1.6 billion).

"The company reported higher net profit than we expected and the growth in net income allows it to decrease its debt and to pay dividends. We expect the company's 2015 dividend yield at 9 percent," Vladimir Sklyar at Renaissance Capital said.

