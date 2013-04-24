YEKATERINBURG, Russia, April 24 Russia's PhosAgro , the world's No.2 producer of phosphate fertilisers, said on Wednesday its 2012 net profit rose 9 percent, in line with its forecast, on the back of increased production and sales.

The company's net income rose to 24.5 billion roubles last year ($788 million), while sales climbed 5 percent to 105.3 billion roubles, it said in a statement.