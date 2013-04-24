BRIEF-China Zheshang Bank updates on proposed initial public offering of A shares
* Number of a shares to be issued will be not more than 4.49 billion shares, representing 31.70% & 25.00% of domestic shares in issue & total issued share capital
YEKATERINBURG, Russia, April 24 Russia's PhosAgro , the world's No.2 producer of phosphate fertilisers, said on Wednesday its 2012 net profit rose 9 percent, in line with its forecast, on the back of increased production and sales.
The company's net income rose to 24.5 billion roubles last year ($788 million), while sales climbed 5 percent to 105.3 billion roubles, it said in a statement.
* Number of a shares to be issued will be not more than 4.49 billion shares, representing 31.70% & 25.00% of domestic shares in issue & total issued share capital
* Unit entered into sale and purchase agreement with trustee, vendor, silver pond vendor and guarantor
* Ki Yong Choi reports 6.1 percent stake in Sunshine Heart Inc as of March 2 - sec filing