YEKATERINBURG, Russia Aug 19 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro said on Wednesday its net profit more than tripled to 27.7 billion roubles ($422.5 million) in the first half of 2015 from 8.1 billion roubles a year ago.

The company added its revenues rose 65 percent to 93.7 billion roubles and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 156 percent to 41.5 billion roubles. ($1 = 65.5700 roubles) (Reporting by Natalia Shurmina; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)