MOSCOW Nov 17 Russia's Phosagro, one of the world's top phosphate-based fertiliser producers, said on Thursday its net profit in the first nine months of 2016 jumped 54 percent year-on-year to 48.5 billion roubles ($747.75 million).

Revenue for the same period increased 4 percent year-on-year to 147.6 billion roubles while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled 58.9 billion roubles, down 6 percent versus the same period last year. ($1 = 64.8616 roubles) (Reporting by Andrei Kuzmin; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Jack Stubbs)