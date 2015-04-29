MOSCOW, April 29 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro swung to a net loss of 13.4 billion roubles ($258.99 million) in 2014, compared to a 8.6 billion rouble profit the year before, the company said on Wednesday.

Phosagro said its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 57 percent year-on-year to 37.6 billion roubles. Revenue increased 18 percent to 123 billion roubles, the company said. ($1 = 51.7400 roubles) (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)