MOSCOW Oct 12 Phosagro is to consider a share issue, the Russian fertiliser company said on Friday.

Its board of directors will meet on Oct. 19 to discuss the issue, the world's second largest fertiliser producer said.

The spokesman for the company declined to comment on the purpose and size of the potential issue.

In September, Phosagro agreed to pay $344 million at a state tender to buy back a stake in Apatit, producer of apatite, an essential component for mineral fertilisers.