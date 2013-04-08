MOSCOW, April 8 Russian fertiliser firm Phosagro
said on Monday it will offer new shares
while existing shareholders will also sell some of their
holdings in an offering that would double Phosagro's free float
and boost the stock's liquidity.
The company, the world's second-largest phosphate producer,
said it intends to use the proceeds from the share offering for
consolidation of ownership at its principal mining subsidiaries
Apatit and Phos-Agro-Cherepovets. Proceeds may also be used for
general corporate purposes.
Sources told Reuters earlier that Phosagro was ready to go
ahead with the long-awaited stock placement after the company's
stock price rose above a key $14.50 threshold eyed by
management.
Existing sharesholders will sell at least 11.1 million of
existing shares and global depositary receipts and use 45
percent of proceeds to buy newly issued shares. The shares on
offer are owned by Adorabella Limited, Chlodwig Enterprises
Limited and Miles Ahead Management.
The placement should be followed by an issue of up to 13.5
million ordinary shares with a nominal price of 2.5 roubles per
share.
Phosagro last autumn registered an issue of 13.5 million new
shares, equivalent to 10.8 percent of its equity, but held off
placing the new stock.
Phosagro's global depositary receipts -- three of which are
equivalent to one ordinary share -- traded at $14.75 in London
on Monday. At that price, the stake for sale is valued at nearly
$600 million, without accounting for any discount to investors.
The company, controlled by billionaire Andrei Guriev, raised
$538 million when it floated in July 2011 at $14 per GDR. It
also strengthened its financial position by raising $500 million
in five-year Eurobonds in February.
The stock dipped to around $8 within six months of the
flotation and only returned to its IPO level toward the end of
2012.
According to the recent Eurobond prospectus, Guriev controls
a 65.5 percent stake in Phosagro, with further stakes controlled
by the company's management.
Bankers involved in the secondary issue said the company did
not want to sell more shares cheaply and was waiting for a
return to the original issue price.
Phosagro has an equity market value of around $5.5 billion
and is often compared to U.S.-based phosphate market leader
Mosaic. Last week it recommended a fourth-quarter
dividend of 19.9 roubles (63 cents) per share.
Phosagro said on Monday that it expects total fertiliser
production to rise by 16.5 percent in the first quarter
year-on-year to 1.5 million tonnes.
It saw production of phosphate-based fertilisers growing by
7.8 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 1.2 million
tonnes. It also forecast a 59.7 percent rise in production of
nitrogen-based fertilisers to 346 thousand tonnes over the year
in the first quarter.
The company said it expects 2012 net income of 24.5 billion
roubles ($783.99 million).
Phosagro's total production and sales hit record levels in
2012. Production grew 8.6 percent to 5.4 million tonnes,
including 4.3 million tonnes of phosphate fertilisers and 1.1
million tonnes of nitrogen fertilisers.