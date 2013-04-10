YEKATERINBURG, Russia, April 10 Russian fertiliser company Phosagro said on Wednesday it had priced a secondary share offering at $14 per global depositary receipt, or $42 per share.

The offering comprises 11.1 million shares, the company said in a statement, adding the proceeds will be used to finance the consolidation of minority stakes in its production facilities, as well as modernisation and expansion projects.

Based on a Reuters calculation, the share sale would raise $467 million.

Phosagro, the world's second-largest phosphate producer, said on Monday it would offer new shares while existing shareholders will also sell some of their holdings in an offering that would double Phosagro's free float and boost the stock's liquidity.