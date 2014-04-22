MOSCOW, April 22 Russian homebuilder PIK
said on Tuesday its 2013 net income more
than doubled to 7.4 billion roubles ($207.4 million), in part
thanks to a reversal of a tax provision and as it cut debt.
PIK said its net finance costs fell by 37.3 percent last
year to 3.7 billion roubles due to a reduction in gross debt and
as it also recognised a reversal of a tax provision in the
amount of 1.3 billion roubles.
The company also reported an 8 percent decline in
first-quarter total cash collections to 16.1 billion roubles and
said new sales contracts fell as its development schedule
envisaged an increase in the number of new project launches not
earlier than the second half of 2014.
($1 = 35.6858 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)