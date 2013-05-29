BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa2 to San Francisco USD, CA's GO bonds
* Moody's-Rating reflects San Francisco's large assessed valuation with healthy growth amid robust regional economy, strong resident wealth levels.
MOSCOW May 29 PIK Group, one of Russia's largest homebuilders, said on Wednesday it is to raise at least $150 million in a share offering priced at 62.50 roubles ($1.99) per share.
The company, in which Suleiman Kerimov's investment vehicle Nafta Moskva owns a 38.3 percent stake, is raising the funds to reduce its debt which stood at 37.1 billion roubles ($1.2 billion) at the end of last year.
Sources previously told Reuters that PIK may raise around $300-$350 million via the offering.
Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the offering.
($1 = 31.4850 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Olga Sichkar and Megan Davies; Editing by Maya Dyakina)
* Moody's-Rating reflects San Francisco's large assessed valuation with healthy growth amid robust regional economy, strong resident wealth levels.
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock