UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
MOSCOW May 31 PIK Group , one of Russia's largest home builders, said on Friday it would raise $275 million through a share issue to reduce debt and fund investments.
The company, in which Suleiman Kerimov's investment vehicle Nafta Moskva owns a 38.3-percent stake, said it had received bids for 139 million new shares, priced at 62.5 roubles ($1.97) a piece.
Existing shareholders, including Nafta, have signed up for $150 million worth of the shares, PIK said.
Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the offering.
FRANKFURT, March 3 Deutsche Bank is preparing for a potential capital increase of about 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), it said in a statement on Friday.
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received a joint offer from two private equity firms to buy the lender less than two years since it went public, in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1 billion).