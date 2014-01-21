MOSCOW Jan 21 Russian homebuilder PIK expects total cash collections for 2014 to rise by up to 4 percent compared with an 11 percent rise the previous year, driven by continued demand for affordable mass-market residential real estate, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

It forecasts total gross cash collections of 76-78 billion roubles in 2014, from 74.8 billion in 2013. Last year's figure was driven by strong sales of apartments to individuals, it said.

(Reporting by Megan Davies)