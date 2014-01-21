BRIEF-TCF Bank raises prime rate to 4.00 percent
* Increasing prime rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent, effective march 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Jan 21 Russian homebuilder PIK expects total cash collections for 2014 to rise by up to 4 percent compared with an 11 percent rise the previous year, driven by continued demand for affordable mass-market residential real estate, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
It forecasts total gross cash collections of 76-78 billion roubles in 2014, from 74.8 billion in 2013. Last year's figure was driven by strong sales of apartments to individuals, it said.
(Reporting by Megan Davies)
NEW YORK, March 15 Bank of America Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Brian Moynihan will once again face a shareholder vote on whether he should maintain both roles, according to the bank's proxy filing on Wednesday.
