UPDATE 6-Republican U.S. health plan clears first hurdles, fate uncertain
* Hospital stocks gain, shares in health insurers mixed (Recasts with approval by second House committee)
MOSCOW Jan 23 PIK Group, one of Russia's largest homebuilders, said on Wednesday the residential housing mass market remains strong as it reported a 31 percent rise in new sales contracts during the fourth quarter.
Mortgage-backed sales were stable during 2012 despite interest rate increases for individual mortgages, PIK said, while average selling prices rose 10 percent in Moscow.
In the fourth quarter, new sales contracts reached 219,000 square meters. For 2012 as a whole, total gross cash collections grew 30 percent to 67.5 billion roubles ($2.23 billion), PIK said. For 2013 it expects total gross cash collections of 69-73 billion roubles.
* Hospital stocks gain, shares in health insurers mixed (Recasts with approval by second House committee)
HOUSTON, March 9 A pipeline network with spare capacity could allow Mexico to export oil and gas from its flagship offshore Trion project to the United States, the head of Mexico's oil regulator said on Thursday.
NEW YORK, March 9 Former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine defended his big bet on European sovereign debt that was a major factor in the collapse of his company MF Global Holdings Ltd, and said the auditor of the futures and commodities brokerage should have flagged any accounting problems.