MOSCOW Oct 18 PIK Group, one of
Russia's largest homebuilders, said on Friday its operational
environment remained good, supported by solid demand for
affordable housing, as it inched up its 2013 guidance for future
revenues.
PIK expects total gross cash collections of 71-73 billion
roubles ($2.2-$2.3 billion) in 2013, compared with its previous
forecast of 69-73 billion roubles, after nine-month collections
reached 52.2 billion roubles, up by a quarter from the year
earlier. Cash collections are recognized as sales revenue once
properties have been completed, it said.
It also revised guidance for new sales contracts to
customers to 670,000-690,000 square metres compared with its
previous estimate of 660,000-700,000, it said in a statement.
Nine-month new sales contracts grew by 7.7 percent to
473,000 square meters.