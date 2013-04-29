MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
MOSCOW, April 29 PIK Group, one of Russia's largest homebuilders, said on Monday that its 2012 net profit after one-offs and non-cash transactions reached 3.1 billion roubles ($99.23 million), recovering from a 1 billion roubles loss a year earlier.
The company's revenues grew by 43.8 percent to 66.1 billion roubles last year and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 81.6 percent on the year to 10.7 billion roubles.
"The stable macroeconomic environment continues to strengthen consumer confidence and drive demand for affordable housing in Russia," PIK said in a statement. "As a result, mortgage penetration has significantly increased and reached all-time high levels in origination."
($1 = 31.2412 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: