MOSCOW Oct 31 Shareholders of PIK Group , one of Russia's largest homebuilders, are to vote on whether to raise money via a secondary public offering by December 10, the company said on Wednesday.

PIK, part-owned by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, had been planning a secondary share placement last year, but waited for better market conditions. (Reporting By Olga Sichkar, writing by Megan Davies)