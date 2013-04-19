UPDATE 1-Santander, Intesa Sanpaolo to sell Allfunds Bank in 1.8 bln euro deal
* Santander to sell 25 pct of Allfunds Bank for 470 mln euros
MOSCOW, April 19 PIK Group, one of Russia's largest homebuilders, may raise around $300-$350 million via an additional share offering next month depending on market conditions, said two sources familiar with the plans and one source close to a shareholder.
The company, in which Suleiman Kerimov's investment vehicle Nafta Moskva owns a 38.3 percent stake, may announce these plans after publishing its annual report later in April, one of the sources said.
Spokesmen for PIK and Nafta declined to comment. Nafta's spokesman has previously told Reuters that the company plans to buy shares during PIK's offering.
The new share sale is need to reduce PIK's debt which stood at 37.1 billion roubles ($1.2 billion) at the end of last year.
* Santander to sell 25 pct of Allfunds Bank for 470 mln euros
DUBLIN, March 6 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON, March 6 A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.